Can the Chargers make it seven straight wins in the wild card round?

Chargers vs. Jaguars Wild Card Round: Herbert, Bolts look to avenge week three blowout against Lawrence and the Jags

The Chargers are set to face the Jaguars in a rematch of their week three contest from earlier this year. That game certainly didn’t go the Bolts’ way as they fell 38-10 at home in blowout fashion.

But this isn’t the same Chargers team that played most of that game demoralized after watching both Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater go down with severe injuries.

The defense has been much improved over the final month of the season and the offense looks to be what many expected it to be once all of Justin Herbert’s weapons finally got, and stayed, healthy.

But similar to the Chargers, the Jaguars have also been one of the hottest teams over the second half of the NFL season. Trevor Lawrence looks to be meeting those lofty expectations given to him as a former top pick in the draft and he’s got the Jaguars squarely in the playoffs in just his second season.

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. on Saturday night on NBC.