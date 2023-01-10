Chargers Poll: Has Khalil Mack met expectations this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country.

This week we have two additional questions on top of our usually confidence check-in.

After posting seven sacks through the team’s first nine games of the regular season, Khalil Mack has just one sack over the past eight weeks. With or without Joey Bosa rushing on the other side, is that any anywhere close to being acceptable for a player of his caliber? With that in mind, our first question is simply do you believe Mack has met expectations this season? Are his eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss good enough or did you have a higher bar set for him at the start of the season?

Secondly, I just want to know how many of you agreed with the manner in which Brandon Staley handled his starters against the Broncos. Do you believe him that it was a harder decision than you’d expect, or do you look at how a team like the Giants fielded a squad without Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and others just fine?

