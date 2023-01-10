 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers Community Discussion: Who is on the Chargers’ Mt. Rushmore?

This is likely one of the hardest discussion we could have in regards to the Chargers.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another Chargers community discussion!

This week, we’re discussing which players you would put up on the franchise’s personal Mt. Rushmore. While there are numerous deserving players throughout this team’s history, trying to cut the group all the way down to four seems like an impossible task.

But that isn’t going to stop us from attempting to get there.

So in the comment below, give us your list of four players who you would put up on the Chargers’ Mt. Rushmore and don’t forget to let us know why you picked who you did.

Remember to check back this coming Friday to see if your answer gets picked as one of our favorites!

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...