Chargers open as 3.5-point favorites over the Broncos in the last game of the season

The Los Angeles Chargers open as 3.5-point favorites over the Denver Broncos for week 18, the final week of the regular season for the 2022 NFL season according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles is on a 4 game win streak and playing for the shot at the 5 seed, with a chance to start off their playoff run vs whichever team wins the AFC South.

The Broncos meanwhile are playing with an interim head coach in Jerry Rosburg after firing Nathanial Hackett during his first season as the head coach of the Broncos. Denver is coming off a surprisingly close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and have done very well against the Chargers for a few years now, especially in Denver.

The Chargers however are red hot right now and getting healthy, consistent, and confident at the right time. Brandon Staley’s Chargers are also 5-3 on the road this year.