Final Score: Chargers 31 - Rams 10, Chargers keep the streak going with a dominant win, improve to 10-6

The final home game for the Los Angeles Chargers of the 2022 NFL Season was vs their landlords, the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams came out and decided to take advantage of the Chargers’ weakness on defense by pounding the ball on the ground, amassing 83 rushing yards in the first quarter. The defense did manage to “bend but not break” only giving up 3 points.

Justin Herbert and the offense had a rough first drive but came out and had a smooth second drive that resulted in an 11 yard touchdown run from Austin Ekeler to give the Chargers the lead. That was just the start from Ekeler on the day. Ekeler set a TON of career records throughout the game.

He broke his career record for rushing TD’s in a season as he got his 13th and 14th. He broke his career long rush (which he set earlier this season) with a 72 yard run, that also became his longest touchdown run of his career. He also went over 100 receptions on the season, passing LaDainian Tomlinson’s Chargers record of 100 receptions in a season by a runningback. Have a damn day Austin Ekeler.

The Chargers also got things cooking in the 3rd quarter finally. Justin Herbert broke his two and a half game stretch without a passing touchdown by hitting Gerald Everett for a TD in the 3rd quarter.

Early in the 4th quarter Herbert followed that up with another TD pass, this time to Donald Parham to push the Chargers over 30 points for the first time since week 5.

With the game in hand, Justin Herbert got to take some extra rest as the Chargers sent out Chase Daniel starting around the 8 minute mark in 4th quarter.

The Chargers stomp on an inferior opponent, didn’t appear to sustain any big injuries, and get some snaps for newly returned Joey Bosa to get warmed back up. It’s about as good of a result as you could ask for from a week 17 game.