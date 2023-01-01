Week 17 Chargers vs Rams Inactives: Derwin, Spiller Inactive

Kickoff is just over an hour away for the Los Angeles Chargers week 17 matchup vs their “roommates” the Los Angeles Rams.

Which means the team has announced their inactive players for today’s game:

#LARvsLAC inactives



Easton Stick

Derwin James Jr.

Isaiah Spiller

Zander Horvath

Storm Norton

Michael Bandy

Tyeler Davison pic.twitter.com/t5R0fss2I2 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 1, 2023

Derwin James Jr is obviously the big name here, but he was also expected. He is still recovering from the concussion he sustained delivering a brutal hit in the team’s week 16 game, and could probably use another week off anyway as the team tries to get as healthy as possible heading into the playoffs.

Rookie running back Isaiah Spiller is somewhat of a surprise inactive today as the team recently released Sony Michel, meaning the team only has 2 active running backs today. In addition to that, fullback Zander Horvath is also inactive which means the Chargers really are thin on ball carriers today.

The rest of the list is pretty much as expected as we head into the end of the season.