Week 17 NFL Sunday Staff Picks: New year, new QBs?

We’re almost at the end of the season. Week 17 is here which means the finish line for the 2022 NFL Season is just ahead of us.

With this week’s set of games we are going to be seeing a bunch of QB changes around the league. The Washington Commanders are bringing Carson Wentz back into the starting lineup, just tanking right out there in the open for everyone to see. The Las Vegas Raiders are benching Derek Carr (likely because they want to trade him and at this point his contract beyond this year is only guaranteed for injury), and starting Jarrett Stidham. The New York Jets are going back to Mike White at QB.

It’s the new year, so why not make a fresh start with a quarterback change...I guess.

Anyway, Happy New Year everyone! Here are Michael and I’s picks.

If you see some matchups you’re confident in, head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook and put your money where your mouth is, and while you’re there check out all their other offerings and lets all try and win some money while we enjoy a long day full of football action.