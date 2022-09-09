Chargers open as 3.5-point favorites over the Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers open as -3.5 point favorites in their home opener vs the division rival Las Vegas Raiders per the DraftKings Sportsbook.

The AFC West had a bit of an arms race this offseason and between the new weapons the Chargers added on defense, along with the coaching overhaul the Raiders just had, this game should have some of the energy of the week 18 matchup from last season, with what may look like very different teams. That always makes Week 1 hard to predict because of the personnel and coaching changes across the league, so it’s not surprising to see a close line on most of the games this week, including this one.

