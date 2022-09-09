Chargers Daily Links: Score prediction Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Just two days until kickoff! It truly doesn’t feel real, even after the Bills stomped the Rams on Thursday night.

We’re heading into the weekend the only way we know how: Score predictions for this week’s game against the Raiders.

In the comments below, go ahead and leave us your final score prediction and some thoughts on how you see this game shaking out!

LET’S GET EXCITED, PEOPLE!

And now for today’s links.

Week one game picks from across the media landscape (Chargers.com)

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams watch/react to the best plays of their career (Chargers.com)

Four offensive keys to a Charger victory on Sunday (Chargers Wire)

Raiders fans are saying a lot of laughable things prior to this Sunday’s matchup (Bolt Beat)

Field Yates talks backfields and rookies to keep an eye on in week one (ESPN+)

Miles Sanders is ready to go for week one after injury (ESPN)

Key matchups and predictions for Bills-Rams (CBS Sports)

Aaron Donald submitted a retirement letter back in May but it never actually got to the league office (NFL.com)

Baker Mayfield was named one of eight captains for the Panthers (Pro Football Talk)

Week one NFL game predictions (Bleacher Report)