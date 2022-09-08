Rams v Bills Thursday night football opening game 2022: How to watch, odds, picks, and more

The Buffalo Bills will head to SoFi Stadium stadium this evening to open up the 2022 NFL season against the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams. As of the moment I’m typing this, the Bills are 2.5-point favorites over the host team, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller won last year’s Super Bowl with the Rams but decided against returning to Los Angeles to chase his third championship with as many teams by signing with Buffalo this offseason.

The Bills are viewed by many to have the best roster in all of football and the path to proving them all right begins tonight.

On the other side, the Rams are attempting to run it back with just about everyone they had from a year ago, aside from Miller and the swap of Odell Beckham Jr. for Allen Robinson.

It’s sure to be one heck of a game that you won’t want to miss.

My prediction: Bills win 27-24

Here’s how to watch:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 8

Kickoff: 5:20 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Odds: Bills (-2.5) via DraftKings Sportsbook

Watch it live: NBC and DirecTV Sunday Ticket

Live stream: L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV, Peacock, and many others.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.