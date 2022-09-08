Chargers Daily Links: Three Bolts land on first injury report of the season

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Following Wednesday’s practice, the team put out their first injury report of the year and it fortunately was rather small from what we’ve come to expect from the Chargers. Three players were named to the report in J.C. Jackson, Donald Parham, and Isaiah Spiller.

Both Jackson and Parham were non-participants with an ankle and hamstring injury, respectively, while Spiller was listed as a full participant as he continues to ramp his work up from an ankle injury he sustained over three weeks ago.

All in all, this is a very clean injury report, especially knowing there’s still a chance for Jackson to return. At least, that’s what Brandon Staley’s massive smirk told us when he addressed the issue at his post-practice presser.

I could easily be looking into things too much, but it’s certainly tough not to be overly-optimistic ahead of the season opener.

And now for today’s links.

