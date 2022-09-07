Chargers name 8 captains for the 2022 season

On Wednesday, the Chargers officially named their eight full-time captains for the 2022 season. They are quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler, wide receiver Keenan Allen, center Corey Linsley, safety Derwin James, edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Of the eight captains, two are first-year Chargers, which should say a lot about the leadership qualities displayed in such a short time by both Mack and Joseph-Day.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Brandon Staley took to the podium to announce the captains and share his thoughts on the group.

“Being a captain on an NFL football team...I can’t imagine a higher honor,” said Staley. “It’s the highest achievement you can receive from your teammates. I’m really proud of those guys. I feel like they’ve certainly earned that mantle of having that ‘C’ on their chest and I’m excited for them to represent us this year in 2022.”