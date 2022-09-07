J.C. Jackson not expected to play against Raiders

After a long offseason of waiting to see the Chargers defense take the field after acquiring some elite talent, Chargers fans are likely going to have to wait a week to see the unit in full force.

According to NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, cornerback J.C. Jackson is NOT expected to be ready to play against the Raiders in week one following a minor ankle surgery he underwent just a few weeks ago. Jackson did not practice in practice on Monday and with the team off the field on Tuesday, it’s looking more and more like he’ll need to take the field later today in order for anyone to have a semblance of confidence he could play against Las Vegas.

Sources tell me #Chargers corner J.C Jackson is not expected to play Week 1.



Jackson wasn’t on the practice field Monday. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) September 7, 2022

If Jackson does not suit up, the Chargers will have to find a way to put a cap on Davante Adams through the trio of Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, and Bryce Callahan. That’s all while still being able to keep tabs on Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. There’s also a strong chance we see one of the rookies — likely Ja’Sir Taylor — on defense, as well, if the team needs to go four cornerbacks deep in a dime package.

So with Jackson’s availability now in doubt, here’s to that new and improved pass rush having a massive day to make up for it.