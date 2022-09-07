Chargers Daily Links: How many receiving yards/touchdowns will Mike Williams have this season?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

For this morning’s discussion, I want to hear predictions on how many receiving yards and touchdowns Mike Williams will have this season. Last year, he finished first on the team in both yards and scores with 1,146 and nine, respectively. The yardage was a career high while his touchdowns were his second most behind the 10 he had in 2018.

Off the top, I predict he’ll set a new career high with over 1,200 receiving yards but I’m going to say he’ll regress ever so slightly in touchdowns, finishing with eight. Without having to throw themselves back into games, I believe the offensive output will regress in general, meaning there will be less touchdowns to potentially go around. That, and I think Keenan Allen gets back over the six touchdown threshold he’s been so tied to throughout his career.

Those are my quick predictions. Let me know yours below!

And now for today’s links.

