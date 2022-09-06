Chargers unveil 2022 uniform schedule

It’s always one of the best days of the year when we finally get the uniform schedule for the upcoming season. As the franchise with the best uniforms in the entire NFL, of course we have to make this a big deal.

And luckily, today is that amazing day.

the best uniforms in football are booked and busy



→ https://t.co/bu5B4n1pXD pic.twitter.com/p9eiX2pMOi — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 6, 2022

Right out of the gate, the Chargers will wear their home powder blue jerseys for six total games. Those contests include:

Week 1 vs. Raiders

Week 3 vs. Jaguars

Week 6 vs. Broncos

Week 11 vs. Chiefs

Week 15 vs. Titans

Week 17 vs. Rams

As for the glorious and clean white away uniforms, those will be worn during the following games:

Week 2 @ Chiefs

Week 4 @ Texans

Week 5 @ Browns

Week 9 @ Falcons

Week 10 @ 49ers

Week 12 @ Cardinals

Week 13 @ Raiders

Week 16 @ Colts

Week 18 @ Broncos

Now for the team’s alternate navy and royal kits.

The amazing navy kit is scheduled to be worn against the Seahawks at home in week seven while the stunning royal blue kits will be worn in week 14 at home against the Dolphins.

So what do we think of this uniform schedule? How would you change it, if at all? Let me know all your thoughts in the comments below!