Chargers release first unofficial depth chart ahead of week one matchup vs. Raiders

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chargers released their first unofficial depth chart for their week one matchup with the Raiders.

For the most part it lacks any real surprises, which is mainly a good thing.

Offense

QB: Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel, Easton Stick

Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel, Easton Stick RB: Austin Ekeler, Josh Kelley OR Sony Michel, Isaiah Spiller

Austin Ekeler, Josh Kelley OR Sony Michel, Isaiah Spiller FB: Zander Horvath, Tre’ McKitty

Zander Horvath, Tre’ McKitty WR: Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Joshua Palmler, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Joshua Palmler, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter TE: Gerald Everett, Donald Parham, Tre’ McKitty

Gerald Everett, Donald Parham, Tre’ McKitty OT: Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins III, Storm Norton (LT/RT)

Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins III, Storm Norton (LT/RT) OG: Matt Feiler and Zion Johnson, Jamaree Salyer (LG) and Brenden Jaimes (RG)

Matt Feiler and Zion Johnson, Jamaree Salyer (LG) and Brenden Jaimes (RG) C: Corey Linsley, Will Clapp

Notes: No surprises on offense. McKitty lined up in the backfield before so him being named the backup at fullback shouldn’t be all that noteworthy. Mainly, I’m surprised to see Kelley and Michel on equal footing in regards to the RB2 job, but I’m just chalking that up to Michel still being fairly new to the team.

Defense

DL: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, and Jerry Tillery, Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Breiden Fehoko

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, and Jerry Tillery, Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Breiden Fehoko EDGE: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, Chris Rumph II and Kyle Van Noy

Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, Chris Rumph II and Kyle Van Noy LB: Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill, Troy Reeder, Kenneth Murray, Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga

Kyle Van Noy and Drue Tranquill, Troy Reeder, Kenneth Murray, Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga CB: J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Ja’Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard

J.C. Jackson and Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Ja’Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard S: Derwin James and Nasir Adderley, Alohi Gilman, JT Woods

Notes: Tillery is still a starter in this defense mainly due to Fox’s resume as a situational pass-rusher along the interior. He hasn’t been known to be a full-time defensive tackle so this is understandable. However, the team isn’t often in a true base 3-4 package so it’s unlikely Tillery truly sees “starter” snaps. After coming back from offseason surgery, it looks like Murray will have to fight to get back a starting job. He’s currently behind Reeder as the team’s fourth linebacker.

Special Teams

K: Dustin Hopkin

Dustin Hopkin P: J.K. Scott

J.K. Scott LS: Josh Harris

Notes: No problems here. This is an improved unit that should be much better in 2022.