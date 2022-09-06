Chargers Daily Links: What is the ceiling/floor of the Chargers in 2022?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

CBS Sports NFL analyst Jeff Kerr just dropped an article where he discusses the ceiling and floor of each of the 32 teams for this season.

In regards to the Chargers, Kerr has their ceiling extremely high, believing the Bolts could finish with a 13-4 record and a birth in this year’s Super Bowl after winning the AFC Championship Game. After the team provided “top-five quarterback” Justin Herbert with a stellar defense to pair well with their offensive firepower, Kerr truly believes this is a team poised for a deep playoff run.

Now if the team were to fall short of expectations, he still has them finishing with a 10-7 record while also losing in the wild card round. That floor would still be a step up from their 9-8 record a year ago when they also just missed the postseason but Chargers fans would still likely be unsatisfied given the sky-high hopes for this club following a really, really strong offseason.

After reading what Kerr had to say regarding the ceiling/floor of the Chargers, what are all of your thoughts on the topic? DO you agree with his assessment? What would you consider to be the ceiling/floor of the Bolts in 2022? Let me know all of your thoughts in the comments below!

