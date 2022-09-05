 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers sign TE Richard Rodgers to the practice squad

The team is adding a veteran TE to their practice squad

By Matthew Stanley
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed 8 year veteran tight end Richard Rodgers to the practice squad.

Rodgers is 30 and has spent 8 years in the NFL, splitting that time evenly with 4 years on the Green Bay Packers and 4 on the Philadelphia Eagles.

His years with the Packers were fairly productive. The former 3rd round pick started about 1/3rd of the games there, tallying 120 receptions for 1166 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, in the last 4 seasons with the Eagles he has only appeared in 25 games, largely due to some injuries to his knee (torn MCL) and foot (pedal foot sprain), contributing a total of 27 receptions for 363 yards and 2 TDs.

Most recently he spent the 2021 season on the practice squads for both the Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals.

Rodgers is reuniting with his college teammate Keenan Allen, as they both played for the Cal Bears in 2011 and 2012.

