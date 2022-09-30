Chargers Injury Report: Allen is OUT while Jackson, Linsley will start against Texans

For one more week at least, the Chargers will be without their top receiver as Keenan Allen has been ruled out for this week’s game against the Texans.

Head coach Brandon Staley told the media that Allen “felt something” during the team’s individual period on Thursday and they decided it was best to rest him for another week. The only other two players listed on Friday’s injury report is Corey Linsley and Donald Parham. Staley said the team plans to hold Parham out for one more week while he expects Linsley to start Sunday’s game.

As for players who came off the injury report, Justin Herbert, Austin Johnson, and J.C. Jackson were all removed and will start against the Texans.

Without Allen, it will be business as usual for the Chargers with Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer, and DeAndre Carter leading the receiver corps while Gerald Everett will once again be backed up by Tre’ McKitty.