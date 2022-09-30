Chargers fans believe Brandon Staley’s seat is getting hot, are also worried about Mike Williams’ inconsistency

After the 38-10 loss to the Jaguars this past Sunday, it should come as no surprise that the Chargers fan base is hemorrhaging confidence in their team.

According to the results from our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, only 20 percent of participants said that they’re confident in the direction the Chargers are headed. That’s way down from 70 percent in last week’s poll.

One of the first weekly questions I posed to you all was just how hot you feel Brandon Staley’s seat is getting following the latest contest where he seemed truly out-coached by the opponent. According to the results, 54 percent of you believe his seat is already hot while 29 and consider his seat to be “cool” and “red hot,” respectively.

Next up, I asked you all whether or not you’re worried about the lack of consistency regarding the play of Mike Williams. Aside from his massive game in week two against the Chiefs, Williams has sandwiched that performance with two duds where he combined for three catches, 25 yards, and a touchdown. With Keenan Allen missing all but one half of that three-game stretch, the team has rightfully expected more from Williams and he unfortunately hasn’t been able to deliver.

Lastly, I wanted to gauge everyone’s thoughts on whether or not they feel rookie Isaiah Spiller deserves a shot at helping jumpstart the team’s non-existent ground game. The Chargers are averaging 59.0 yards per game on the ground while Spiller has been a healthy scratch for two of the team’s three games.

In his recent media availability, Staley said that Spiller needs to beat out both Josh Kelley and/or Sony Michel if he wants to see the field while also noting that his play on special teams can help him do that.

Despite what Staley had to say, 85 percent of those surveyed believe Spiller should get the chance to help out his team. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s happening anytime soon.