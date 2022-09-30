Chargers Daily Links: Final score predictions for Week 4

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s Friday which means we’re kicking off the day with final score predictions for this week’s game against the Texans. In the comments below, give us your final score prediction of the game along with a short summary of how you see this game playing out!

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers are relying on offensive depth against the Texans (Chargers.com)

How to watch Chargers-Texans this Sunday (Chargers.com)

Five key things to know about the Texans in week four (Chargers Wire)

Chargers can trade for this receiver in the wake of Jalen Guyton’s injury (Bolt Beat)

Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals on Thursday night (ESPN)

The 2020 quarterback class can make history this season (CBS Sports)

What we learned from the Bengals’ win over the Dolphins (NFL.com)

Who are the top-10 safeties in the NFL right now? (NFL.com)

DeMaurice Smith plans to take every legal action against the Dolphins for how they handled the Tua injury on Sunday (Pro Football Talk)

The Chiefs-Bucs game will remain in Tampa Bay following Hurricane Ian aftermath (ESPN)