Dolphins-Bengals Thursday Night Football Open Thread

Oh look, it’s those two other guys drafted before Justin Herbert.

By Michael Peterson
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Happy Thursday, everyone.

The Miami Dolphins (3-0) and Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) are doing battle tonight in primetime for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a matchup between two quarterbacks who will forever be connected to Justin Herbert so I’m sure we’re all rooting for both teams to lose tonight, if that was somehow possible.

It’s sure to be a high-flying game with plenty of offense which is always a fun time.

Enjoy the game and feel free to use this thread however you all see fit.

