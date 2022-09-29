Chargers Injuries: Keenan Allen leaves early from Thursday’s practice

After the Chargers sorely missed several of their starting players against the Jaguars, the assumption was that many, if not all of them, would be back at practice this week followed by returning to the field against the Texans.

However, the road back may have another bump in it for Keenan Allen.

According to Jeff Miller of The Los Angeles Times, Allen was seen walking off the practice field alongside a team trainer prior to the end of the session, which usually doesn’t bode well for the eventual news on the matter.

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen just left practice with a trainer. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) September 29, 2022

In the wake of Jalen Guyton’s season-ending injury, the team elevated Jason Moore to the active roster and signed John Hightower to the practice squad. If Allen is unable to go for another week, the team will rely upon the top available trio of Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer, and DeAndre Carter for yet another week.

Normally I’d say the Chargers will be okay without Allen against a soft opponent, but I’m officially done calling any upcoming opponent “soft” following last week’s debacle. Whoever ends up playing, they need to come correct or we’ll be in very uncharted territory far too early into this new season.