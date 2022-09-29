 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins @ Bengals, TNF Staff Picks: Can the Dolphins stay undefeated?

Matthew and Michael are split on who wins TNF in week 4

By Matthew Stanley
SPORTS-FBN-COTE-COLUMN-MI David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Week 4 is here and the Thursday Night Football game brings us an AFC matchup with the undefeated Miami Dolphins traveling to Cincinnati to take on the struggling 1-2 Bengals.

This is a fairly similar matchup for the Dolphins, who beat the Bills last week, with a high powered Bengals passing attack and complimentary run game, with a pretty good defense to back them up. The main difference being the Bengals offensive line has had some struggles which are compounded by Joe Burrow being one of the worst quarterbacks in the league at avoiding sacks.

Michael has picked the Dolphins to stay undefeated on the road, while I have the Bengals bouncing back this week to beat the Dolphins who are likely distracted with thoughts of home thanks to Hurricane Ian, have a banged up Tua Tagovailoa, and a defense that played so much last week it will likely impact them:

