Dolphins @ Bengals, TNF Staff Picks: Can the Dolphins stay undefeated?

Week 4 is here and the Thursday Night Football game brings us an AFC matchup with the undefeated Miami Dolphins traveling to Cincinnati to take on the struggling 1-2 Bengals.

This is a fairly similar matchup for the Dolphins, who beat the Bills last week, with a high powered Bengals passing attack and complimentary run game, with a pretty good defense to back them up. The main difference being the Bengals offensive line has had some struggles which are compounded by Joe Burrow being one of the worst quarterbacks in the league at avoiding sacks.

Michael has picked the Dolphins to stay undefeated on the road, while I have the Bengals bouncing back this week to beat the Dolphins who are likely distracted with thoughts of home thanks to Hurricane Ian, have a banged up Tua Tagovailoa, and a defense that played so much last week it will likely impact them:

IRT tonight. Miami D was on the field for 90 plays & 42.5 minutes last wk. Since 2000 there have been 4 other times a D was on the field for 90+ plays & 40+m. The next week their opp averaged 30 ppg & each scored at least 23 pts — Clevta (@Clevta) September 29, 2022

