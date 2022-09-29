Chargers Daily Links: Zero Chargers sit out Wednesday’s practice

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The team released their first injury report of week four and while there are a good chunk of names included, none of them were listed as non-participants.

Keenan Allen, J.C. Jackson, Justin Herbert, Corey Linsley, and Donald Parham Jr. were all tagged as limited. Herbert didn’t throw but that was also the case this last week so that’s being deemed the new norm as going forward. Defensive tackle Austin Johnson was listed with a shoulder injury but that didn’t stop him from recording a full practice.

wednesday's texans-chargers injury report pic.twitter.com/8TxAEJQspZ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 28, 2022

This is an excellent bit of news heading into what feels like a very important week. Here’s to hoping everyone on this list is able to hit the field on Sunday.

And now for today’s links.

