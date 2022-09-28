Joey Bosa to have surgery, will be placed on IR

After days of waiting on some more official news regarding Joey Bosa’s groin injury, we’ve officially gotten an answer.

Per Brandon Staley, Bosa will elect to have surgery and will be placed on IR alongside Rashawn Slater who will have surgery on his torn biceps. However, Bosa is expected to make a return later this season, but for now he’ll miss the next four games.

#Chargers HC Brandon Staley said both Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater are going on Injured Reserve.



Bosa will have surgery but is expected to return this year. — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) September 28, 2022

To help reinforce the edge rusher group, the Chargers signed former Broncos draft pick Derek Tuszka off waivers from the Titans. The team also has Chris Rumph II and linebacker Kyle Van Noy who rotated in with each other against Jacksonville. They also have Carlo Kemp on the practice squad who will likely get elevated this week against the Texans.

The Chargers really went out to get Khalil Mack just for the duo to play 2.5 games with each other before one of them landed on IR. Just an all-around tough break for a team that’s tired of getting tough breaks.