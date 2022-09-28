Chargers sign WR John Hightower to practice squad

On Wednesday morning, the Chargers announced the signing of wide receiver John Hightower to the practice squad. The move comes after the team signed outside linebacker Derek Tuszka on Tuesday to help replace the losses of both Jalen Guyton and Joey Bosa, respectively.

Hightower played collegiately at Boise State University before being selected by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

As a senior in 2019, Hightower started 12 of 13 games and finished with 51 receptions for 943 yards and eight touchdowns.

At the NFL Combine, the the 6’1, 189-pounder ran a 4.43 in the forty-yard dash, jumped 38.5 inches in the vertical and 10-feet, two-inches in the broad.

Through two NFL season, Hightower has recorded 10 receptions for 167 yards and no touchdowns.

After Jalen Guyton went down with a torn ACL, the Chargers needed to find some speed to inject into their offense. I’m not saying Hightower will play anytime soon, but he’s arguably the fastest receiver on the team the second he puts pen to paper. He’s an interesting pickup, and with the way that Eagles receiver room came together, it’s no surprise Hightower didn’t make the cut.

But with the Chargers? I wouldn’t be surprised to see him take advantage of this opportunity.