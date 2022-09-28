 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers vs. Texans 2022 Week 4: By The Numbers

Let’s take a look at this matchup on paper.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans at Chicago Bears Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

On to the Texans, as Bill Belichick would probably put it if he were the one coaching the Chargers after last Sunday’s lopsided loss.

The Texans are one of two teams without a win in 2022. They’re currently 0-2-1 with losses to the Bears and Broncos and a tie with the Colts. If there ever was a “get-right” game for the Chargers, especially their ground game, this may be it.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2022.

Let’s dive in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 356.0
Points per game: 19.3
Passing yards per game: 297.0
Rushing yards per game: 59.0

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 910 yards, seven touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 80
Rushing touchdowns: None
Receiving yards: TE Gerald Everett, WR DeAndre Carter - 150
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 21
Receiving touchdowns: FB Zander Horvath, WR Mike Williams - Two

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 350.7
Points allowed per game: 28.0
Passing yards allowed per game: 248.0
Rushing yards allowed per game: 102.7

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James -
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Three
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Four
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. -
Interceptions: Three players tied at one
Forced fumbles: Three tied w/ one
Fumble recoveries: None

Texans Offense

Total yards per game: 287.3
Points per game: 16.3
Passing yards per game: 204.3
Rushing yards per game: 83.0

Top Performers

Passing: QB Davis Mills - 662 passing yards, three touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Dameon Pierce - 182
Rushing touchdowns: RB Dameon Pierce - One
Receiving yards: WR Brandon Cooks - 152
Receptions: WR Brandin Cooks - 13
Receiving Touchdowns: TE OJ Howard - Two

Texans Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 410.0
Points allowed per game: 19.7
Passing yards allowed per game: 207.7
Rushing yards allowed per game: 202.3

Top Performers

Tackles: DB Jonathan Owens - 36
Tackles for loss: DL Jonathan Greenard - Four
Sacks: EDGE Jerry Hughes - Four
Passes Defended: CB Desmond King - Four
Interceptions: S Jalen Pitre - Two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Jerry Hughes, DB Tremon Smith - One
Fumble recoveries: S Jalen Pitre, LB Christian Kirksey - One

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...