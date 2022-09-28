Chargers vs. Texans 2022 Week 4: By The Numbers

On to the Texans, as Bill Belichick would probably put it if he were the one coaching the Chargers after last Sunday’s lopsided loss.

The Texans are one of two teams without a win in 2022. They’re currently 0-2-1 with losses to the Bears and Broncos and a tie with the Colts. If there ever was a “get-right” game for the Chargers, especially their ground game, this may be it.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2022.

Let’s dive in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 356.0

Points per game: 19.3

Passing yards per game: 297.0

Rushing yards per game: 59.0

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 910 yards, seven touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 80

Rushing touchdowns: None

Receiving yards: TE Gerald Everett, WR DeAndre Carter - 150

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 21

Receiving touchdowns: FB Zander Horvath, WR Mike Williams - Two

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 350.7

Points allowed per game: 28.0

Passing yards allowed per game: 248.0

Rushing yards allowed per game: 102.7

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James -

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Three

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Four

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. -

Interceptions: Three players tied at one

Forced fumbles: Three tied w/ one

Fumble recoveries: None

Texans Offense

Total yards per game: 287.3

Points per game: 16.3

Passing yards per game: 204.3

Rushing yards per game: 83.0

Top Performers

Passing: QB Davis Mills - 662 passing yards, three touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Dameon Pierce - 182

Rushing touchdowns: RB Dameon Pierce - One

Receiving yards: WR Brandon Cooks - 152

Receptions: WR Brandin Cooks - 13

Receiving Touchdowns: TE OJ Howard - Two

Texans Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 410.0

Points allowed per game: 19.7

Passing yards allowed per game: 207.7

Rushing yards allowed per game: 202.3

Top Performers

Tackles: DB Jonathan Owens - 36

Tackles for loss: DL Jonathan Greenard - Four

Sacks: EDGE Jerry Hughes - Four

Passes Defended: CB Desmond King - Four

Interceptions: S Jalen Pitre - Two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Jerry Hughes, DB Tremon Smith - One

Fumble recoveries: S Jalen Pitre, LB Christian Kirksey - One