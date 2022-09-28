Chargers Daily Links: Jamal Williams to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame

Good morning, Chargers fans!

On Tuesday, the team announced that former defensive tackle Jamal Williams will be inducted into the Chargers Hall of Fame during halftime of their week seven contest against the Seahawks.

Williams played 12 seasons in San Diego where he was named an All-Pro three times (2004-2006) on top of three selections to the Pro Bowl (2005-2007). His career totals include 443 total tackles, 55 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 22 pass deflections, and a lone interception that he returned 14 yards for a touchdown.

The former second-round pick in the 1998 supplemental draft was named the Chargers’ Lineman of the Year four times, the team’s Defensive Player of the Year three times, and was honored as a Co-MVP of the 2008 season.

