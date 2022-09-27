Chargers sign OLB Derrek Tuszka off waivers

The Chargers have only kept three true edge rushers on the roster since the regular season started earlier this month. With the loss of Joey Bosa for an unforeseen amount of time, the defensive staff needed to find more bodies and more juice to stay afloat in the meantime.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Bolts did just that by claiming former Steelers and Titans outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off of waivers.

Tuszka played collegiately at North Dakota State where he enjoyed a productive career that culminated in hime being named the Mississippi Valley Football Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American.

As a senior in 2019, Tuszka recorded 48 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and five passes defended. He started 34-of-53 games while at NDSU and accepted an invite to play in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl prior to being drafted.