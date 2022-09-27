Chargers Poll: Is Brandon Staley’s seat beginning to warm up?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

At 1-2, the Chargers are off to what is probably a worse start than many would have expected through three games. Many likely believed if a 1-2 record was to be had, the losses would have come by the hands of the Raiders and Chiefs, not one of those two plus the Jaguars.

But here we are.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts polls, I’ve got a trio fo questions on top of our weekly confidence check-in.

First, I want to know if Brandon Staley’s seat is getting hotter after another obviously coaching blunder. Through 20 career games as a head coach, he’s currently 10-10 and staring at 14 more games without a serviceable left tackle for his prized quarterback. That’s not an ideal place for a young coach still working to show team brass that he’s the future of the franchise.

Second, I want to know whether you’re concerned or not about Mike Williams’ inconsistency through three games in 2022. He has one massive game against the Chiefs, but game has been sandwiched by two others where he’s combined to record three receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown. At a $20 million price tag, that’s not quite good enough.

Lastly, I want to know how many of you believe it’s time that the coaching staff gives rookie Isaiah Spiller an opportunity to kickstart the team’s ground game. They’re currently last in the NFL in rushing and many likely don’t see it getting much better now that Rashawn Slater is done for the year.

So let me know what you all think and we’ll post results in the coming days!