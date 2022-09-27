To no one’s surprise, the Chargers took a tumble in this week’s power rankings.

Last week at 1-1, they stayed healthily in the top-10 of just about every set of rankings you could find. This week? You’re lucky to find them in the top 10 at all.

Let’s go ahead and see what the damage is.

“Give up on the Chargers at 1-2? I’m not even close to ready. They have the 31st EPA in the NFL on the ground. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 32nd, and I’d bet they’ll be running the ball just fine come November.” - Conor Orr

“The Los Angeles Chargers have problems.” “It’s not just that the Chargers were blasted at home in Week 3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, although that was alarming. As Moton pointed out, it was the manner in which the Chargers lost.” “‘Against the Jaguars, the Chargers didn’t have wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring) and quarterback Justin Herbert played through fractured rib cartilage, but they surprisingly melted down on defense, giving up 38 points,’ he noted. ‘Sure, Joey Bosa exited early with a groin injury, but fellow edge-rusher Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James Jr. couldn’t stop a red-hot Jaguars offense that ranks within the top eight in both scoring and yards.’” “Coupled with Herbert’s injury, the Chargers’ alarming defensive performance raises some concerns about this squad. They aren’t in good shape on either side of the ball.” “The Chargers have now dropped two in a row to fall a game off the pace in the AFC West. With Herbert and Allen ailing, Bosa ‘week-to-week’ and left tackle Rashawn Slater out for the season, the Bolts are a banged-up team heading into a game they badly need to win in Week 4.” “Luckily, they’re facing the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday.” - NFL Staff

“Anyone who covers or roots for the Bolts knew it was inevitable that, for a roster this good, well, “Chargers gonna Charger.” QB Justin Herbert’s ribs remain tenderized, Pro Bowl LT Rashawn Slater (biceps) and WR Jalen Guyton (ACL) are done for the season, and Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa is likely out a few weeks (groin). C Corey Linsley, WR Keenan Allen and CB J.C. Jackson could be back soon, and the next five games look awfully winnable ... but it will be an uphill climb to the playoffs.” - Nate Davis

“The Chargers are 1-2 and in their losses, the performance of quarterback Justin Herbert has been somewhat uneven. He has without question had several “wow” moments — including a 35-yard pass to receiver DeAndre Carter late in the defeat to the Chiefs — but he’s also had a few costly ones. In Kansas City, Herbert threw an interception that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown, putting the Chiefs ahead, and despite a gutsy decision to play against the Jaguars with fractured rib cartilage, Herbert completed only 56% of his passes, threw an interception and lost a sack fumble in a lopsided loss.” - Lindsey Thiry

“Uh oh. The Chargers took a bad loss on Sunday, not because they lost to Jacksonville, but 38-10 at home? And they lost fantastic left tackle Rashawn Slater to a torn biceps. That’s one of their best players out for the season. Edge rusher Joey Bosa went down with what appears to be a significant groin injury. They were already without center Corey Linsley, cornerback J.C. Jackson and receiver Keenan Allen, and quarterback Justin Herbert was clearly playing hurt. The Chargers aren’t finished this season or anything, but if you had high hopes for them, it’s time to recalibrate.” - Frank Schwab