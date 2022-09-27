Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Morning Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!
We’re rolling with an open thread this morning. I’m sure plenty of people still need a place to vent and get out the frustration regarding the past few days. Otherwise, use it as you see fit.
And now for today’s links.
Chargers News:
Rashawn Slater is expected to miss the rest of the 2022 season (Chargers.com)
Top quotes from Brandon Staley’s media availability on Monday (Chargers.com)
Jalen Guyton has a torn ACL (Chargers Wire)
Three practice squad receivers to poach after Jalen Guyton’s injury (Bolt Beat)
NFL News:
Mac Jones is expected to miss several weeks with a severely sprained ankle (ESPN)
Myles Garrett was was discharged from the hospital following a one-car crash (ESPN)
Winners and losers from week three in the NFL (CBS Sports)
Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle injury isn’t very serious (Pro Football Talk)
What we learned from the Cowboys’ win over the Giants (NFL.com)
Tony Pollard shined on Monday Night Football (Bleacher Report)
