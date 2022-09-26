Cowboys vs. Giants MNF Staff Picks: Giants to stay unbeaten?

Monday night football is here to distract us from the terrible events of yesterday’s Charger game. The Cowboys are on the road in New York to take on the Giants for a divisional matchup in primetime.

The Cowboys are still without quarterback Dak Prescott while the Giants are 2-0 under new head coach Brian Daboll.

It should be an entertaining matchup if nothing else and I always recommend watching the “Manningcast” version of the broadcast, which is always full of fun stories and guests.

I have the Giants continuing their unbeaten start to the season tonight. The Giants are playing really well under Daboll so far and the Cowboys are almost as banged up as the Chargers are and doing constant shuffling on their offensive line already this season.

