Joey Bosa has ‘significant’ groin injury, will miss Texans game

After two season-ending injuries already reported on today, we might as well add another to the laundry list.

Brandon Staley met with the media today to discuss the Chargers’ myriad of injuries stemming from their 38-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. We already received the reports regarding Rashawn Slater and Jalen Guyton being out for the year but we’ve also been waiting patiently for news regarding Joey Bosa and his groin injury.

According to Staley, Bosa’s groin injury is “significant” and they’ve already ruled him out for this week’s game against the Texans. It remains unclear just how much time he’ll miss, but Staley calls it a “week-to-week” injury, meaning it could very well linger. The team is also uncertain of whether or not they’ll place Bosa on injured reserve.

Brandon Staley says edge rusher Joey Bosa has a significant groin injury and will be week to week. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 26, 2022

You can never replace the impact of that Bosa has on a defense, but the Chargers will attempt to mitigate the lost production with the likes of Chris Rumph II and Kyle Van Noy. I’d expect Rumph to earn the start this Sunday with Van Noy rotating in throughout the contest. Should they need to elevate another body at the position on Sunday, Carlo Kemp is the only pass rusher currently on the practice squad.

Through the first 2+ games of the season, Bosa has totaled seven tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.