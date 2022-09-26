Jalen Guyton will miss rest of 2022 season with torn ACL

The hits just keep on coming.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers have lost another player to a season-ending injury in wide receiver Jalen Guyton. Guyton left Sunday’s game late with what appeared to be a lower-body injury and tests on Monday confirmed that he did indeed tear his ACL.

Just brutal for Guyton, the fourth-year pro who hauled in a 54-yard bomb from Justin Herbert on Sunday. https://t.co/ULwYN4Oc7y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

The news comes just hours after it was reported that offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will miss the rest of the 2022 campaign with a torn biceps injury.

Guyton played a season-high 16 snaps against the Jaguars after playing a combined 13 snaps against the Raiders and Chiefs. He’ll end his fourth season with the Chargers with just a pair of catches for 64 yards.

Due to his limited usage, Guyton’s absence won’t change much in the way of the Chargers offense, but his speed was always a refreshing contrast to the possession-style of play from both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. DeAndre Carter likely steps in to a slightly larger role, as well.