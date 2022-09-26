 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jalen Guyton will miss rest of 2022 season with torn ACL

Guyton authored the biggest play of the day for the Chargers against Jacksonville.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The hits just keep on coming.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers have lost another player to a season-ending injury in wide receiver Jalen Guyton. Guyton left Sunday’s game late with what appeared to be a lower-body injury and tests on Monday confirmed that he did indeed tear his ACL.

The news comes just hours after it was reported that offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will miss the rest of the 2022 campaign with a torn biceps injury.

Guyton played a season-high 16 snaps against the Jaguars after playing a combined 13 snaps against the Raiders and Chiefs. He’ll end his fourth season with the Chargers with just a pair of catches for 64 yards.

Due to his limited usage, Guyton’s absence won’t change much in the way of the Chargers offense, but his speed was always a refreshing contrast to the possession-style of play from both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. DeAndre Carter likely steps in to a slightly larger role, as well.

