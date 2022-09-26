 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Rashawn Slater to miss the rest of the 2022 season

The sky is falling for the 2022 Chargers

By Matthew Stanley
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The worst case scenario has apparently been confirmed for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Absolutely terrible. Rashawn Slater is already one of the best left tackles in the NFL and only in his second season.

This is a huge loss for the Chargers. The team failed to bring in any help at tackle this offseason so the team will now be scrambling to bring someone else in and will likely be playing with Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins at tackle until that happens.

With Justin Herbert already having hurt ribs and needing as much protection as possible, this could be a death blow to the Chargers playoff hopes.

With Corey Linsley also being hurt and no real timeline for his return, the Chargers very quickly have gone from a “solid to good” offensive line, to one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

We all wish Slater a speedy and FULL recovery.

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...