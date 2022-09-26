Report: Rashawn Slater to miss the rest of the 2022 season

The worst case scenario has apparently been confirmed for the Los Angeles Chargers.

#Chargers LT Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon in Sunday’s loss to the #Jaguars and is expected to miss the rest of the 2022 season, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

Absolutely terrible. Rashawn Slater is already one of the best left tackles in the NFL and only in his second season.

This is a huge loss for the Chargers. The team failed to bring in any help at tackle this offseason so the team will now be scrambling to bring someone else in and will likely be playing with Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins at tackle until that happens.

With Justin Herbert already having hurt ribs and needing as much protection as possible, this could be a death blow to the Chargers playoff hopes.

With Corey Linsley also being hurt and no real timeline for his return, the Chargers very quickly have gone from a “solid to good” offensive line, to one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

We all wish Slater a speedy and FULL recovery.