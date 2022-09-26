Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Jaguars in Week 3

While waiting for grades to drop from Sunday’s game, I expected to be met with red marks up and down the board. However, the final grades against the Jaguars ended up pretty middling. No one truly stood out, but there were plenty solid grades to make you want to go double-check the tape and see if you could actually find a silver-lining or two.

Unfortunately, there’s not much else to say other than that. Let’s go ahead and dive in to the five best and worst grades for Chargers players, on both sides of the ball, from the team’s 38-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

OT Rashawn Slater - 72.3

WR Joshua Palmer - 69.4

RB Austin Ekeler - 69.1

QB Justin Herbert - 62.9

WR Mike Williams - 58.3

Worst-5

OT Storm Norton - 32.0

OG Matt Feiler - 42.6

OG Zion Johnson - 49.1

C Will Clapp - 52.6

TE Gerald Everett - 56.3

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

EDGE Khalil Mack - 79.6

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 78.0

S Derwin James - 72.0

DT Austin Johnson - 68.8

CB Michael Davis - 65.7

Worst-5

LB Kenneth Murray - 41.2

EDGE Chris Rumph II - 44.7

S Nasir Adderley - 47.7

CB Bryce Callahan - 53.3

LB Kyle Van Noy - 53.7