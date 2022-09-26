Chargers vs Jaguars week 3 snap counts

The Los Angeles Chargers had as ugly of a loss as I can remember in week 3 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The final score was 38-10, but somehow that doesn’t even properly show how bad this game was for the Chargers. There will be plenty of discussion of the finer points but let’s take our weekly look at the snap counts to start.

Offense

Justin Herbert, despite a painful rib injury and being a true game time decision, played 100% of the snaps. This is going to be brought up a lot this week. The game was completely out of reach with about 5 or so minutes left in the 4th quarter and Herbert was still getting snaps. With the type of injury he has, any extra hits will prolong it’s effect on him, so that in itself was a controversial decision.

Rashawn Slater only played 54% of the snaps, leaving in the 3rd quarter with a biceps injury. He is undergoing further tests today, but early reports are that the fear is it is a serious injury and he may be done for the season. Absolutely devastating.

Mike Williams played 90% of the snaps this week but was once again mostly shut down in Keenan Allen’s absence.

The team ran a lot of 3 WR sets this week, likely to try and keep a lighter box, with all 3 of the top WRs playing 74% of the snaps or more.

They also went away from some of the “accessory” role players this week with FB Zander Horvath and TE3 Richard Rodgers getting only 3 snaps each.

Defense

Joey Bosa only wound up playing 17% of the snaps. He left the game in the 1st half with a groin injury and will be undergoing further snaps today but, like with Slater, there are fears that it is a significant injury that could cause him to miss multiple games.

In his absence, Chris Rumph played 57% of the snaps. He only managed to bring in 1 assisted tackle and a pass knock down. The Chargers can weather missing Bosa for a bit but they are a much less lethal defense with Rumph playing this many snaps.

A bright spot yesterday, rookie DT Otito Ogbonnia only played 47% of the snaps but amassed 5 tackles including a tackle for loss.

Special Teams