Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa to undergo further tests Monday

The Bolts’ pair of stars will know more about their future health by the end of the day.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers didn’t just lose their game against the Jaguars on Sunday, they may have lost several starters on both sides of the ball for an extended period of time.

Both left tackle Rashawn Slater and Joey Bosa left Sunday’s game due to a biceps and groin injury, respectively. Slater’s injury is reportedly very concerning and likely a serious case. Bosa’s likely isn’t as bad, but there’s still a chance he may miss some time. They’re both scheduled to undergo more tests on Monday which should hopefully paint a much clearer picture in regards to their prognosis.

Storm Norton figures to replace Slater at left tackle for the foreseeable future. That’s a heck of a sentence to read, but unless team wants to give rookie Jamaree Salyer an opportunity to play tackle in the NFL (he was Georgia’s left tackle in 2021), the Chargers will be forced to start a lineman who doesn’t have much business starting for anyone in this league.

As for Bosa’s replacement, Chris Rumph II will likely step in with Kyle Van Noy also expected to receive some snaps. However, if Kenneth Murray also misses time, the Bolts may have to elevate Carlo Kemp or find another serviceable edge rusher to fill the massive void opposite Khalil Mack.

