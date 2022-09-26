NFL gives Pro Bowl the axe, replaces it with week-long skills competition

The Pro Bowl has been a mainstay on the NFL’s calendar since 1951. But that time has finally come to an end.

On Monday morning, the NFL announced the transition from their annual all-star game to a new week-long skills competition dubbed the “Pro Bowl Games” which will be capped with a flag football game that will still feature those players who are selected to represent their teams as the best of the best in the NFL. The competition will still be AFC competing against the NFC in a laundry list of competitions that pit both their skills on and off the field in what they describe as “fun” and “memorable” ways.

Introducing the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.



Coming to @Vegas this February. pic.twitter.com/RdJRsMBK5U — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2022

The whole competition will be sponsored by Verizon and take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’ll be broadcasted by ABC/ESPN on February 5th, 2023.

This type of transition has been a long time coming. The Pro Bowl has slowly devolved into a touch football game that hasn’t been entertaining to watch in some time. Compared to the all-star games of the NBA and MLB, the NFL’s version is by far the worst of all three products.

But what do you all think? Is this a smart move by the NFL? Will you miss the traditional all-star game format? Let me know all your thoughts on the matter below.