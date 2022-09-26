Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Few words feel right to describe what transpired yesterday. The Chargers were embarrassed by the Jaguars 38-10 in their own house. Injuries be damned, this may have been the most-frustrating game of Brandon Staley’s tenure thus far. Out-coached and seemingly out-matched by a team who had the first-overall pick in the draft just two years ago, the Chargers came out uninspired and the rash of injuries that happened mid-game looked to take the wind right out of their sails.

Losing to the Jaguars wasn’t going to be the most surprising outcome. But HOW they lost will be forever looked at as another example that Brandon Staley is still finding his way as a head coach in this league.

We’ll save the analysis and thoughts for this week’s content, but for the rest of you who need a new place to vent, yell, and express yourself, feel free to use this post to your heart’s content.

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways from the team’s week three loss (Chargers.com)

Studs and duds from week three (Chargers Wire)

Is it time for a tough conversation about Brandon Staley? (Chargers Wire)

Injuries continued to mount for the Chargers as they fell to the Jaguars (Charger Report)

Letter grades for every team’s performance in week three ahead of Monday night (CBS Sports)

What we learned from week three’s slate of games (NFL.com)

The Pro Bowl is no more (ESPN)

Justin Fields wasn’t happy with his play against the Texans (ESPN)

Von Miller is “excited” to see how the Bills respond to the loss (Pro Football Talk)

The Broncos somehow pulled out a win despite a middling offensive performance (Bleacher Report)