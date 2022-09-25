Chargers open as 6.5-point favorites on the road against the Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers just took a 38-10 haymaker loss to the chin courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Salt was essentially dumped in the wound Sunday afternoon as the Chargers watched several players exit the game due to injury, including left tackle Rashawn Slater and edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Despite those injuries, the Chargers are still opening as 6.5-point favorites over the Texans on the road in week four, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Texans are coming off a three-point loss to the Bears to the Bears and are 0-2-1 on the season. Head coach Lovie Smith is struggling to turn that ship around but it’s been to no avail through three weeks.

If there was ever a game for the Chargers to use as a “get-right” game following their lopsided loss to the Jaguars, this would be it.

The game is scheduled to kickoff next Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.