Final Score: Chargers lose to the Jaguars 38-10

The Los Angeles Chargers lost at home in week 3 vs the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was ugly from start to finish in every way imaginable.

Outside of the score, as banged up as the Chargers were going into the game, things got worse during the game. Joey Bosa left the game in the first half with a groin injury and came back out after halftime in street clothes. Then in the 3rd quarter, left tackle Rashawn Slater went down with an injury. Then with under two minutes, Jaylen Guyton went down with a knee injury in a lot of pain.

Now to the actual game, the Chargers were basically outplayed and out coached the whole way.

The defense was carved up by a young but explosive offense from the Jaguars. Both through the air and on the ground, the Jaguars moved the ball pretty much at will to put together long drives that ended up in scores.

The Chargers offense meanwhile struggled to move the ball, especially on the ground. Herbert was asked to do way too much for a guy that was a gametime decision missing his two best pass protectors.

This is one we as fans, and the Chargers players and coaches will want to forget as soon as possible.