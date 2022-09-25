Chargers Injury: Rashawn Slater leaves the field with an injury

Rashawn Slater has left the game for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now Rashawn Slater is leaving the field with the athletic trainers.



That’s now 3 all-pros out for the Chargers and an additional two Pro Bowlers. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) September 25, 2022

Things are looking BLEAK for the Chargers now. In addition to the injuries the Chargers entered the game with, Joey Bosa has left the game with a groin injury and has been ruled out. Now All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater has left the game holding his arm in a weird way.

To speculate a little bit, the way he held his arm it looks like something to do with his shoulder or possibly a pectoral injury. Either way, he didn’t even make a stop in the blue medical tent, he just went straight to the locker room.

The Chargers injury misfortunes have struck in full force in the first 3 weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

With Herbert needing to be taking as few hits as possible, it’s a literal worst case scenario to be without their two best offensive linemen.