Chargers Injury: Joey Bosa limps off in first quarter

injury update: Joey Bosa (groin) is questionable to return. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 25, 2022

The first quarter isn’t even over yet and the Chargers may have just lost one of their defensive captains.

Joey Bosa laid on the ground following a play by the Jaguars on their third drive of the game. During the commercial break, Bosa was seen limping off the field under his own power but when he hit the sideline, he spiked his helmet on the ground emphatically which is never a good sign for an injured player. The pain and discomfort was obvious.

Up to that point, the Chargers had been mixing in both Chris Rumph II and Kyle Van Noy at the edge spot. With Bosa heading to the locker room, expect those two to rotate in on the edge for the remained of the game.

We’ll update this post with any additional news that may come up, but as it stands, the Chargers will certainly miss Bosa if he should be absent for an extended period of time.