Chargers-Jaguars Live Recap: Bolts fall flat, trounced by Jaguars 38-10

Folks, I’m going to give it to you straight: I don’t think there’s a lot worth saying about this game, but we’re going to try to, regardless.

The Chargers looked rough to begin the game as Justin Herbert adjusted to the live action while playing with his rib cartilage fracture. They began the game with four-straight drives that either ended in a three-and-out, and interception, or a lost fumble. It wasn’t until six minutes left in the second quarter that the Chargers found the scoreboard as Herbert hit Mike Williams from 15 yards out.

After the Jaguars took a 16-7 lead into the half, the Jaguars continued to pile it on throughout the final 30 minutes by outscoring the Bolts 22-3. The game ended in embarrassing fashion as the Chargers fell 38-10. The road win was the Jaguars’ first in over two years.

Below you can find the entire four-quarter recap of today’s game.

First Quarter

The Jaguars got the ball to begin the game after the Chargers won the coin toss and deferred. After gaining a first down, the Bolts defense held up on fourth down and forced a turnover on downs by Jacksonville at the Los Angeles 40-yard line. The Chargers couldn’t muster anything but a gain of four on a short pass to Austin Ekeler before punting it right back after a quick three-and-out.

The Jaguars got ahead of the chains on their next drive but were stopped short on third-and-one which led to the game’s second-straight three-and-out.

No points would grace the scoreboard during the first quarter as the clock hit zero with the Jaguars failing to convert a third down inside the Chargers 10-yard line. Through the first 15 minutes of regulation, the Chargers have zero first downs to the Jaguars’ seven. Jacksonville also boasts a 119 total yards of offense to the Chargers’ 22.

Second Quarter

On the third play of the new quarter, Justin Herbert checked a pass down to Sony Michel but the ball slipped through his hands and into the arms of linebacker Devin Lloyd who returned it to the Chargers’ five-yard line. The defense stiffened up yet again and held the Jaguars to another field goal which made the score 6-0 in favor of Jacksonville.

On the ensuing Chargers drive, Herbert was hit by two Jaguars defenders on a third-and-10 and coughed up the ball once again inside their own territory. It took the Jaguars just five plays for Trevor Lawrence to find Zay Jones for a 14-yard touchdown.

With 10 minutes remaining in the half, the Jaguars were up 13-0.

Herbert and the offense managed to find a rhythm on their next drive as they orchestrated a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams on a fade route. The extra point was good and the Bolts were back in it with a score of 13-7.

The Jaguars responded with three more points, taking five minutes off the clock on an 11-play drive. The Chargers attempted to put points up before the break, but they went 11 yards in four plays before being forced to punt.

The teams entered the locker room with the scoreboard reading 16-7.

Third Quarter

The Chargers tacked on a field goal on the opening drive of the half to minimize the Jaguars’ lead back to six but the Jaguars wasted little time in extending that cushion once the ball switched possession.

On a fourth-and one, James Robinson broke loose for a 50-yard score to push the Jacksonville lead to 13.

After yet another three-and-out by the Chargers, Jacksonville went 60 yards in 14 plays before Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for his second touchdown of the game. Entering the fourth quarter, the Jags held a commanding 21-point lead following a successful two-point conversion.

Fourth Quarter

With the ball in their hands, staring at a 31-10 deficit, the Chargers went 43 yards in six plays before going for it on a fourth-and-15 from the Jacksonville 32. After that attempt failed, the Jags took over nine minutes off the clock on their next drive and capped it with a short four-yard score to Marvin Jones.

The Chargers tried to finish their own 14-play drive with a touchdown but the pass was incomplete to DeAndre Carter. Jacksonville would kneel on the final play of the game as they hand the Bolts a massive 38-10 loss.

Herbert finished with 297 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Chargers were led in rushing by Sony Michel who took five carries for 22 yards. Austin Ekeler had just five yards on four carries but salvaged his day with eight catches for an additional 48 yards. He still has yet to find the end zone.

Josh Palmer led the team with six catches for 99 yards. Jalen Guyton caught a bomb from Herbert and finished with a pair of catches for 64 yards. Mike Williams caught a 15-yard touchdown but that was it amongst six targets his way.

Drue Tranquill led the defense with 12 tackles and a pass breakup. Sebastian Joseph-Day recorded seven tackles and a pair of tackles for loss.

The Chargers are on the road in week four to face the Houston Texans.