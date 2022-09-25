Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Inactives: Herbert officially ACTIVE

The wait is over, we finally know the game status for Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert.

#JAXvsLAC inactives



Keenan Allen

J.C. Jackson

Isaiah Spiller

Corey Linsley

Donald Parham Jr.

Christian Covington pic.twitter.com/50CeLvV1Q4 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 25, 2022

Justin Herbert is active today. It still remains to be seen whether he is starting or not as he reportedly was not out on the field at all to warm up and nobody has heard anything from the locker room. So there is still a possibility he is active as an emergency QB and not starting.

Keenan Allen is inactive again this week, it appears the team wants to give him more time to heal the hamstring, which as we all know by now, is an injury that can linger unless it’s fully healed.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson also is inactive. He played every snap last week vs the Chiefs after a minor surgery on his foot prior to the season, but it appears testing the foot didn’t go as well as was hoped and he is shut down today.

Another starter to miss the game today will be center Corey Linsley. This is another reason why I’m not convinced that Justin Herbert is going to start. Linsley is a key part of their pass protection and with him not playing it puts greater risk on Herbert getting hit.

Isaiah Spiller is once again a healthy scratch, the disappointment there continues for the 4th round pick.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr will not make his debut this season here in week 3 as he continues to be inactive.

With the QB situation what it is, Easton Stick is active this week, we’ll see if he gets any snaps.