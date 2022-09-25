2022 NFL Week 3 game picks, predictions: Can the Lions continue to exceed expectations?

Week 3 has a fun slate of games this Sunday for the NFL. There is a matchup that will bring an end to one team’s undefeated season with the 2-0 Bills taking on the 2-0 Dolphins. There’s also a matchup that will give a team their first win this season when the 0-2 Raiders play against the 0-2 Titans.

There are a lot of big names that are banged up this week across the league and a handful of them are going to be gametime decisions. Due to the injuries we have already seen the lines on the games moving over at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michael and I have once again gone through the whole slate of games for Sunday and made our picks. Who do you think has the better picks this week? Use the link above to head over to DraftKings and make your own picks and feel free to post them below.