Jaguars vs. Chargers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Will Justin Herbert play against Jacksonville or will he sit out his first game ever since taking over the starting job for the Chargers?

That’s the big question surrounding today’s game.

For most of the week, DraftKings Sportsbook had the Bolts as seven-point favorites over Jacksonville. But over the past two days, that line went from seven all the way down to three as of Saturday due to recent reports of Herbert’s health and him being questionable for today’s game. Backup Chase Daniel took the first-team reps on Friday which could be a massive hint to what the team plans to do, but that was apparently the plan all week.

The Chargers need to bounce back this week and get back in the win column, but this scrappy Jags might have something to say about that. Either way, if you like stellar quarterbacks with golden locks, this is likely the game for you.

With that said, below is everything you’ll need to tune in to today’s game.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: CBS

SB Nation affiliate: Big Cat Country

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Odds: Chargers (-3) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.